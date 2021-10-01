Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.31% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.02.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $765.38 million, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 81.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

