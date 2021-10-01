MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $164.78

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €164.78 ($193.86) and traded as high as €189.50 ($222.94). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €185.25 ($217.94), with a volume of 357,420 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €192.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €164.78.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

