Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,346. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

