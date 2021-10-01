Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 383 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.47. 538,542 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

