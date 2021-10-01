Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.77.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

