MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,758 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $52,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.73 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

