Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Up 4%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). Approximately 511,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 693,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.80 ($1.38).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 82 ($1.07) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £189.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.44.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

