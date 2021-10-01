Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Up 4%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). Approximately 511,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 693,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.80 ($1.38).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 82 ($1.07) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £189.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.44.

Metro Bank Company Profile (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

