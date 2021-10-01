Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.
Shares of MU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.85. 200,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,879,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.60.
In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
