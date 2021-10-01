Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Shares of MU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.85. 200,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,879,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.60.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

