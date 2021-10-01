Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Sells $114,118.54 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $114,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MSEX opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.29.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 44.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
