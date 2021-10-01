Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Sells $114,118.54 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $114,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 44.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.