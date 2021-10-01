Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Update

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MILC stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.