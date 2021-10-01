Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Update

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MILC stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

