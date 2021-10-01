Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

