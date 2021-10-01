MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $14.57

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $15.24. MINISO Group shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in MINISO Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

