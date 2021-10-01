Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $14.29 million and $19,671.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,816,573,700 coins and its circulating supply is 4,611,364,133 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

