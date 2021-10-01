Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Insider Sells $26,270.64 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 426,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,893. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

