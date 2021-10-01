Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given New $64.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

