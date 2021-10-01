Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.79 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

Shares of SEDG opened at $265.22 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 104.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

