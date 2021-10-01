Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.93 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after purchasing an additional 242,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $73.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

