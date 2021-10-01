Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of W. R. Berkley worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

