Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,109 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,694 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $198.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.87. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $121.77 and a one year high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

