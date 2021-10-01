Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,765 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 17.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 786,456 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Plug Power by 113.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,473 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

