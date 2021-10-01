Mizuho Boosts Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target to $55.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.21.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 22.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,706,000 after purchasing an additional 388,228 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 46.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,409,000 after buying an additional 286,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

