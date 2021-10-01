Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $384.86, but opened at $370.21. Moderna shares last traded at $346.57, with a volume of 214,281 shares.

Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $3,540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,903,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

The stock has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

