Mondi’s (MONDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

MONDY opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. Mondi has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.4674 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.