Monolith (TKN) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.21 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Monolith has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and $5,581.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00116479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00200047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

