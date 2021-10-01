Monumental Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 339,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. 7,498,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.