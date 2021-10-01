Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $18.13 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2,284.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.5% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,976. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.