Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $165,000 in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF makes up about 0.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.