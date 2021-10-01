Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. 80,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,724. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

