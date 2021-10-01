Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after buying an additional 133,292 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,662. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

