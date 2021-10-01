MoonTools (MOONS) One Day Volume Tops $13,981.00

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for approximately $39.05 or 0.00081325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MoonTools has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. MoonTools has a market cap of $1.07 million and $13,981.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00107921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00150025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,122.61 or 1.00217322 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.69 or 0.06838420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

