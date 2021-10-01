Morgan Stanley Cuts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $28.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLVT. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

