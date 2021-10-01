Morgan Stanley Increases AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $80.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

APP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $90.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $1,206,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,071 shares of company stock worth $14,523,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $178,845,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

