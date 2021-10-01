Morgan Stanley Lowers Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) to Underweight

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CHEOY opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.47. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $94.21.
About Cochlear
Featured Article: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.