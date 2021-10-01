Morgan Stanley Lowers Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) to Underweight

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CHEOY opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.47. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

