Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUNMF. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

LUNMF opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

