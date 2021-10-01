Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 8,215 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 413.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

