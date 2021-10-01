Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 35.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $191.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

