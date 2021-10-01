Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Down to $56.64

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.64, but opened at $54.81. Morphic shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 1,036 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $266,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,908 shares of company stock worth $1,757,381. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $9,492,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 136.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,373 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after acquiring an additional 159,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 108,218.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 299,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas.

