MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MOR. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.89 ($92.81).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €41.00 ($48.24) on Monday. MorphoSys has a one year low of €39.70 ($46.71) and a one year high of €110.05 ($129.47). The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of €45.83 and a 200-day moving average of €61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

