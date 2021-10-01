Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $129.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.30 and its 200 day moving average is $126.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

