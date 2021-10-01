Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Down 4.1%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.91 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 633,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel sold 47,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,677,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,395 shares of company stock worth $14,493,669. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

