Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post $7.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $1.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 478.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $591.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.