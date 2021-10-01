Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post $7.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $1.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 478.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $591.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.