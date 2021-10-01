Namecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,574.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $24.25 million and $19,574.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,211.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.83 or 0.01132842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.04 or 0.00466073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00289050 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00045756 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

