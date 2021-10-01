Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.55.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $111.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average is $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.26. Natera has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Research analysts expect that Natera will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $2,871,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,391,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,911 shares of company stock worth $29,626,829 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Natera by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

