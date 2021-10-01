National Bank Financial Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$6.75

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

