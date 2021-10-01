National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NTIOF traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.66. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.568 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

