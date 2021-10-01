National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) & Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Head-To-Head Comparison

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Retail Properties and Ingenia Communities Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $660.68 million 11.48 $228.80 million $2.51 17.21 Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ingenia Communities Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National Retail Properties and Ingenia Communities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 4 3 1 2.63 Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

National Retail Properties currently has a consensus price target of $50.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Given National Retail Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and Ingenia Communities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 36.28% 6.26% 3.22% Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Retail Properties beats Ingenia Communities Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities Group owns, manages and develops a portfolio of retirement and lifestyle communities. It operates through four segments: Gardens, Fuel, Food and Beverage Services, Lifestyle & Holidays, Corporate and Other and Lifestyle Development. The Gardens segment provides rental villages. The Settlers segment provides deferred management fee villages. The Lifestyle & Holidays segment comprises of long-term and tourism within lifestyle parks. The Lifestyle Development segment comprises development and sale of manufactured homes. The , Fuel, Food and Beverage Services segment consists of investment in service station operations and food & beverage activities attached to Ingenia Lifestyle and Holiday communities. The Corporate and Other segment comprises investment in development joint venture, deferred management fee village and corporate overheads. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

