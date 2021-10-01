National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWLI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $210.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.15. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.17 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

