Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,681 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,169 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,494,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 951,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $389.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $413.89 and a 200-day moving average of $428.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.33.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

