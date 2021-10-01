Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 16,013 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

HLT stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $140.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of -130.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

