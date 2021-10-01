Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 45,328 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,328 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 12.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,667,000 after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,089,000 after buying an additional 101,201 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.